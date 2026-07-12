As the rainy season brings cooler temperatures along with an increased risk of colds, flu and digestive problems, many people turn to hot beverages such as masala chai, ginger tea and kahwa for comfort.



While each drink offers potential health benefits, experts say the best choice depends on your symptoms and overall health.

What is masala chai?





Masala chai is prepared with black tea leaves, milk and aromatic spices such as cardamom, fennel, cinnamon and cloves.

These spices may help keep the body warm, improve digestion and support the immune system. The drink also contains antioxidants that can help protect the body from seasonal illnesses.

However, because masala chai contains caffeine, experts recommend consuming it in moderation. Limiting added sugar is also important, as excessive sugar intake can raise blood sugar levels.

Why is ginger tea different?





Ginger tea is made by boiling fresh ginger in water or milk tea.

The natural compound gingerol found in ginger may help improve digestion, reduce nausea, ease inflammation and soothe a sore throat.

Experts say ginger tea can also help relieve symptoms of colds, flu, bloating and indigestion while reducing discomfort in the respiratory tract.

What is kahwa?





Kahwa is traditionally prepared with ingredients such as ginger, cinnamon, black pepper, cloves and sometimes licorice (multhi).

Rich in antioxidants, kahwa is considered beneficial for soothing sore throats and supporting the immune system.

Health experts note that while kahwa may help relieve respiratory discomfort, it should not be considered a cure for infections but rather a supportive drink that eases symptoms.

Which drink is best for which symptom?





Sore throat: Kahwa may provide soothing relief.

Bloating or indigestion: Ginger tea is generally the better choice.

Low energy: Masala chai provides a quick caffeine boost.

Cold or flu symptoms: Both ginger tea and kahwa may help ease discomfort.

Can you drink them every day?





Experts say masala chai and ginger tea can be consumed daily in moderate amounts, provided sugar and ginger intake remain within healthy limits.

Kahwa is best consumed according to seasonal needs or when symptoms arise, as excessive intake may irritate the stomach in some individuals.

Who should be cautious?





People with acidity or those taking blood-thinning medications should avoid drinking large amounts of kahwa.

Those who are sensitive to caffeine should limit masala chai, while individuals suffering from insomnia should avoid consuming it, especially later in the day.

Experts conclude that masala chai, ginger tea and kahwa can all be healthy additions to the rainy season, provided they are consumed in moderation and according to individual health needs.