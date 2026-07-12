Daily walking can improve blood fat levels by raising high-density lipoprotein (HDL), often known as good cholesterol. It may also help lower low-density lipoprotein (LDL), known as bad cholesterol, and reduce triglycerides.

Walking stimulates enzymes that help break down unhealthy fats. Experts recommend at least 150 minutes of moderate brisk walking each week for good heart health.

When it comes to lowering cholesterol, increasing your daily step count is a good place to start.

Dr Roger Blumenthal, a cardiologist, professor and director of the Johns Hopkins Ciccarone Center for the Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease in Baltimore, Maryland, said the full reason behind the benefits of exercise is not yet known, but its positive effects are clear. Aerobic exercise is known to raise HDL cholesterol and lower triglycerides. He added that any activity which raises the heart rate can improve both cholesterol levels and blood pressure, according to the health website HealthCentral.

Steady walking can meet health goals

Dr Blumenthal said walking is a simple form of exercise that can easily become part of a daily routine. One study found that regular walking at a moderate pace reduced the risk of high cholesterol as effectively as running at a faster pace.

The American Heart Association recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic exercise each week to help lower LDL cholesterol and reduce high blood pressure. Experts say increasing this to 200 minutes each week can provide even greater health benefits.

This equals around 30 minutes on five days each week, or just over 20 minutes every day. The exercise does not need to be completed in one session. Two sessions of 10 minutes each day can still make a meaningful difference.

Experts have outlined a practical plan to increase daily steps, lower cholesterol and reduce the risk of heart disease.

People who are not physically active can still benefit from small increases in daily movement. Dr Blumenthal said even 10 to 15 minutes of walking each day can provide important health benefits.

Research supports this advice. A study published in The Lancet found that just 15 minutes of vigorous exercise each day reduced the risk of death by 17 per cent compared with people who did not exercise.

Experts advise starting with a short walk every day. Choose a realistic amount of time and build the habit gradually. If weekends suit your schedule better, take longer walks on Saturday and Sunday and shorter walks during the working week.

Making walking part of your daily routine is important for lasting improvements in cholesterol and overall health.

One study found that a single exercise session had little effect on cholesterol, while 160 minutes of aerobic exercise each week for 18 weeks produced a clear rise in HDL cholesterol. Dr Blumenthal said people may not reach the recommended 150 minutes each week straight away, but getting close to that target can improve blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol within two to three months.

Walk for 30 minutes each day. You may divide the session if preferred. This will take you beyond 200 minutes each week, bringing greater health benefits.

Once walking has become a daily habit, experts suggest adding short periods of faster walking.

Step three: Increase your walking speed

People do not need to start running to improve heart health. Simply walking a little faster can provide extra benefits.

Research has shown that higher-intensity aerobic exercise can reduce LDL cholesterol and triglycerides. Dr Blumenthal advised walking at no less than three miles an hour and gradually increasing the pace to four miles an hour during some walks.

Experts suggest the four-week programme. After completing the programme, continue brisk walking at least twice each week to maintain progress.

Experts advise speaking to a doctor before beginning any new exercise programme to make sure it is suitable. They also recommend discussing a heart-healthy diet as part of an overall plan to lower cholesterol.