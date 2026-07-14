Bollywood actress Zareen Khan has gone viral after firmly confronting a photographer who made what many social media users described as an inappropriate remark during a brand launch event in Mumbai.

The 39-year-old actress was attending the launch of a clothing brand on Monday, where she posed for photographers and showcased the collection.

The atmosphere changed when a photographer reportedly asked her to "try on the outfit" in front of those present.

Zareen immediately rejected the request, responding, "Tum logon ke saamne? Woh nahi ho raha." (In front of all of you? That's not happening.)

She then addressed the photographer more directly, saying, "Faltugiri ki baatein nahi karna mere saath, because I am not the one who is gonna take that sh*t, okay? Hadd mein rehna, sab ke sab."





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The video of the exchange quickly spread across social media, with many users praising the actress for standing up against inappropriate behaviour.

One user commented, "Fair enough! She is right," while another questioned, "How can photographers even speak like that?" Others applauded Zareen for remaining composed while firmly setting boundaries.

The incident comes amid growing debate over paparazzi conduct in India, following similar confrontations involving Bollywood actors including Neha Dhupia and Sonakshi Sinha in recent weeks.

Zareen Khan made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in Veer (2010) and later appeared in films including Housefull 2, Hate Story 3, Aksar 2 and 1921.

She was last seen in Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele, which was released on JioHotstar in 2021.