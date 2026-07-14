Social media platform X has updated its recommendation algorithm to give greater visibility to posts from users' mutual followers in an effort to make conversations more community-focused and less confrontational.

Announcing the change on Monday, X's Head of Product Nikita Bier said the platform discovered its algorithm was not giving enough prominence to interactions between users who follow each other.

"We noticed this data was missing from the algorithm, and it made your friends appear less in your replies," Bier said in a post on X.

"This resulted in the reply section feeling more like a battleground with people you don't recognize."

Under the update, posts and replies from "mutuals" — users who follow each other — will receive greater visibility, making conversations feel more personal and community-driven.

Bier said the change would also make it easier for communities centred around shared interests to develop naturally.

The update is the latest in a series of changes introduced by X to strengthen its appeal for creators and increase user engagement.

Earlier this year, the platform revised its creator monetisation programme to reward original content over reposted material. More recently, X launched a built-in video editor, allowing users to create and edit videos without leaving the app.

The latest algorithm adjustment also comes as rival Threads, owned by Meta, continues to introduce community-focused features, including greater user control over recommendation algorithms through its "Your Algo" feature.

Both platforms are increasingly competing to build stronger online communities while encouraging more meaningful user interactions.