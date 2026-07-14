China has called on the United States and Iran to restore safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, urging both sides to de-escalate tensions over the strategic waterway that is vital to global energy supplies.

Speaking at a regular news briefing on Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said restoring normal shipping through the Strait of Hormuz was in the interest of the international community.

"Restoring normal and safe passage through the strait as soon as possible is a shared aspiration of the international community," Lin said.

He added that Beijing would continue to make "unremitting efforts" to help reduce tensions and promote regional stability.

China's appeal comes after the United States reinstated a naval blockade on Iran following attacks on what Washington described as "unauthorised" vessels operating in the Strait of Hormuz.

The renewed confrontation has heightened concerns over global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies, as the Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world's busiest maritime energy corridors.

Qatar condemns attack on UAE oil tankers





Meanwhile, Qatar has strongly condemned the attack on UAE oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, calling threats to maritime security unacceptable and warning that such incidents endanger regional peace and stability.

In a statement, Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said attacks targeting commercial vessels and maritime security in the strategically vital waterway were unacceptable and violated international law.

The ministry described the attack on UAE oil tankers as a clear violation of international law and stressed the need to safeguard freedom of navigation in the region.

It also condemned attacks by Yemen's Houthi movement on Saudi Arabia, saying such actions constituted an assault on regional security and territorial integrity.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry warned that continued attacks on shipping and regional states threaten peace and stability across the Gulf and the wider Middle East.