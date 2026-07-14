The International Cricket Council (ICC) is keen to see more India-Pakistan matches in future global tournaments after discussions at its annual meeting in Scotland.

The ICC held its annual conference in Edinburgh last week, where senior cricket officials discussed the future of international cricket. The talks covered broadcasting rights, tournament formats and the international calendar.

Governing body prepares negotiations on new broadcasting agreements

The governing body is preparing for negotiations on new broadcasting agreements and is reviewing ways to increase the value of international competitions.

One proposal would reduce the Men's 50-over World Cup from 14 teams to 12. It also includes the introduction of a Super Seven stage. The changes could come into effect for the 2027 World Cup, which South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe will co-host.

Proposal would reduce number of teams

The proposal would also reduce the number of teams advancing from the global qualifying tournament from four to two.

The ICC is also reviewing changes to the T20 World Cup. The current Super Eight stage could expand to a Super 10 phase.

These changes could increase the number of India-Pakistan matches during ICC tournaments. The two teams do not play bilateral series and usually meet only in major events. Their matches remain among the most valuable fixtures for television broadcasters.

England, India and Australia have already agreed their Future Tours Programme schedules for 2027 to 2031. The remaining full member nations are due to discuss the rest of the calendar at a meeting in August before a final review in September.

The ICC also expects a reduction in bilateral white-ball series after the next Future Tours Programme cycle. They could be replaced by intercontinental quadrangular tournaments involving teams from different regions.

The ICC has not approved any proposal to expand the World Test Championship to 12 teams. A working group, led by New Zealand Cricket board member Roger Twose, is continuing its review of possible expansion to include Afghanistan, Ireland and Zimbabwe.

Officials also discussed the possibility of introducing semi-finals to the World Test Championship. Supporters believe this would keep more teams in contention and increase interest throughout the competition.

Reports that one-day internationals could be reduced from 50 overs to 40 overs were also discussed. However, no immediate change is under consideration.

The ICC also confirmed there are no plans to restore the ODI World Cup Super League, which operated from 2020 to 2023.

The governing body has encouraged full member nations to arrange more matches between their 'A' teams and associate members in both white-ball formats to support the game's development.

ICC to consider global franchise tournament

The ICC is also considering a global tournament featuring leading teams from domestic T20 franchise leagues. Officials hope to launch the event within the next few years if space becomes available in the international calendar.

A meeting of franchise league executives is due later this year to discuss further progress.





