Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) President Abdul Aleem Khan condemned on Tuesday the propaganda against the Pakistan Army, saying the entire nation condemns such campaigns.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Abdul Aleem Khan said the Pakistan Army is a symbol of Pakistan's security, stability and defence. He said the nation would never forget the sacrifices of soldiers who gave their lives in defence of the country.

He stressed the need to respect state institutions. Abdul Aleem Khan said that the inflammatory statements against national institutions and any conduct that strengthens the enemy's propaganda are reprehensible.

IPP president calls for respecting state institutions

He said politics has its place, but respect for the institutions that protect the country and its people is the duty of everyone.

Praising the Pakistan Armed Forces, Abdul Aleem Khan said the armed forces remain on the country's borders day and night to safeguard the homeland.

He said the Pakistan Army and other security institutions have always stood by the nation during the fight against terrorism and in times of natural disasters, making countless sacrifices.

Abdul Aleem Khan has said the entire nation stands with its armed forces and strongly condemns all forms of propaganda against them. He also paid tribute to the martyrs and saluted the armed forces of Pakistan.