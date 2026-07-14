British actor Tom Holland has confirmed that Norwegian football star Erling Haaland once ghosted him after he tried to arrange a dinner meeting.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Spider-Man actor addressed the viral story while promoting his upcoming film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Recalling the incident, Holland said he reached out to the Manchester City striker after the two attended the Monaco Grand Prix.

"I just thought I'd shoot my shot. I sent him a text," Holland said.

The actor revealed that despite his efforts, he never received a reply.

"You know, you're like, 'I'll text him, I'll take him to dinner.' Not even a response," he joked.

Holland described the experience as a valuable reality check.

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"That is exactly the type of humbling experience that is important for actors," he said, laughing.

Despite the unanswered message, the 30-year-old had nothing but praise for the Norwegian striker.

"He's incredible. I mean, he's an absolute legend," Holland added.

Haaland had previously explained why he never replied, saying he did not know who Tom Holland was when the message arrived.

The football star has since enjoyed another remarkable year, leading Norway to its first-ever FIFA World Cup quarterfinal appearance during the 2026 tournament.