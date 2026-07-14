Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir held high-level meetings with the political and military leadership of Türkiye to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Field Marshal Munir received a warm welcome on his arrival in Türkiye. He met President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Minister of National Defence Yaşar Güler during the visit.

Meetings focus on bilateral relations

The meetings focused on bilateral relations, regional security and ways to expand the long-standing strategic partnership between Pakistan and Türkiye.

The ISPR said the discussions reflected a shared commitment to closer cooperation in response to the changing regional and security environment.

Field Marshal Munir, who serves as Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces, also held detailed talks with Chief of the Turkish General Staff General Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu after receiving a guard of honour at the Turkish General Staff headquarters.

The military leaders discussed regional security, defence cooperation and professional matters of mutual interest.

During the visit, General Bayraktaroğlu presented Field Marshal Munir with the Turkish Armed Forces Distinguished Service Medal in recognition of his contribution to strengthening military cooperation between Pakistan and Türkiye.

Field Marshal Munir also visited the Turkish Land Forces headquarters, where he met Land Forces Commander General Metin Tokel.

He later visited Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, where he laid a floral wreath and paid tribute to the founder of modern Türkiye.

The ISPR said the visit reflected the close and brotherly relationship between Pakistan and Türkiye and reaffirmed both countries' commitment to strengthening defence cooperation and supporting regional peace and stability.