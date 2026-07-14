Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed on Tuesday the Pakistan's strong support for the United Nations during a meeting with Michelle Bachelet, a candidate for the post of UN Secretary-General, at the Prime Minister's House on Tuesday.

The prime minister welcomed Bachelet to Pakistan and reaffirmed the country's support for strengthening multilateral cooperation and maintaining the central role of the United Nations in addressing global challenges.

PM emphasises full adherence to puproses of UN charter

He called for full adherence to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, faithful implementation of UN resolutions and international treaties, and balanced prog in the orgressanisation's three main pillars: peace and security, development, and human rights.

The prime minister also called for stronger international cooperation and faster implementation of the global development agenda.

Bachelet praised Pakistan's historic and valuable contributions to the United Nations and commended its continued efforts to promote regional and international peace and security.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar and Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch also attended the meeting.





