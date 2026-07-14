Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said on Tuesday that the political leaders should not drag the country's martyrs into politics.

Speaking to the media near in Rawalpindi, he said he had not listened to JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman's full speech but did not agree with his remarks about the martyrs.

Gohar heaps praise on martyrs

Barrister Gohar said the nation's martyrs were the pride and heroes of the country. He said no salary or even all the treasures of the world could match the sacrifices made by the martyrs.

He paid tribute to the armed forces and said the nation recognised and respected the sacrifices of its soldiers.

PTI chairman calls for embracing unity against terrorism

He termed the terrorism as a serious threat and said the entire nation must remain united against it. Barrister Gohar said the blood of the martyrs would never go in vain. He added that there could be no compromise on national security and that everyone must stand together against the country's enemies.