India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has returned to One-Day International cricket after 968 days in the opening ODI against England.

Bumrah is playing in the first match of the ODI series after missing India's recent T20I series against England. The team management rested the fast bowler to manage his workload and keep him fit for Test and ODI cricket.

Indian ace bowler played last ODI in 2023

Bumrah last played an ODI in the Men's 50-over World Cup final against Australia. Australia won the match under the captaincy of Pat Cummins after Travis Head scored the first century in a World Cup final.

Bumrah completes 150th wicket in ODIs

It is pertinent to note that Bumrah has completed his 150th wicket in the ODI by picking up the wicket of Harry Brook.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli, who has retired from Test and T20 International cricket, is part of the squad for what could be the 37-year-old batter's final series in England.