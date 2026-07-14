Actor Omi Vaidya, best known for portraying Chatur Ramalingam in the blockbuster 3 Idiots, has expressed concern over the health of educator and environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk, urging people to support him and understand the reasons behind his ongoing hunger strike.

In a video shared on social media, Vaidya drew attention to Wangchuk's connection with the iconic 3 Idiots character Phunsukh Wangdu, played by Aamir Khan, which was inspired by Wangchuk's life and achievements.

"I don't want Phunsukh Wangdu to die," Vaidya said, encouraging viewers to learn more about Wangchuk's work and the issues behind his protest.

The actor praised Wangchuk's contributions to education, innovation and environmental conservation, urging people to look beyond political differences and focus on the humanitarian aspect of the protest.

Speaking about Wangchuk's condition, Vaidya said the activist had been on a prolonged hunger strike for several weeks and that his blood sugar levels had dropped significantly.

"Right now, he is on a very long hunger strike. It's over many, many weeks and his blood sugar has gone down very much," he said.

Vaidya acknowledged that people may hold different opinions on the issues Wangchuk has raised but stressed that concern for his health should remain a priority.

The actor also referred to issues related to education, Ladakh and environmental protection while explaining why he chose to speak publicly.

According to reports, Wangchuk's supporters have claimed he has lost considerable weight during the prolonged hunger strike, raising concerns about his deteriorating health.

Ending his message with a nod to one of 3 Idiots' most memorable dialogues, Vaidya said, "This tohfa that I have given you, uska kabool karo," urging people to stay informed about Wangchuk's campaign.