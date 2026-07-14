Pakistan issued on Tuesday a tender for the spot purchase of another liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo to help meet the country's gas demand.

Foreign companies asked to submit bids by Wed

The international energy companies have been asked to submit bids by tomorrow. The bids will be opened on the same day.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) said that the tender is for LNG supply scheduled for July 21 and 22 July.

Pakistan has already bought three LNG cargoes for July. A cargo for delivery on July 15 and July 16 was purchased at $18.23 per MMBtu. Another cargo for delivery on July 10 was bought at $17.37 per MMBtu.

Earlier, an LNG cargo for delivery between 30 June and 4 July was purchased at $16.73 per MMBtu.