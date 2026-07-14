Pakistan's automobile industry continued its recovery in fiscal year 2025-26, with overall vehicle sales rising by 40%, driven by stronger consumer purchasing power, improved auto financing, the launch of new models and higher commercial activity.

The latest data released by the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) shows robust growth across nearly every segment of the automotive market, including cars, commercial vehicles, motorcycles and rickshaws.

According to PAMA, around 155,000 vehicles were sold across Pakistan during fiscal year 2025-26, highlighting the industry's continued rebound after previous years of subdued demand.

The association also released updated sales figures for cars, motorcycles, rickshaws, tractors and commercial vehicles, showing broad-based growth across the sector.

Industry experts say the latest numbers indicate that Pakistan's automotive market is regaining momentum.

Car sales rise in June

Monthly sales also posted healthy growth. PAMA data shows that 15,378 cars were sold in June, representing a 13% increase compared with May.

The rise reflects sustained consumer demand despite broader economic challenges. The strongest growth was recorded in the commercial vehicle segment.

According to PAMA, sales of trucks and buses increased by 67% during fiscal year 2025-26, reaching 7,440 units.

Industry sources attributed the sharp increase to improving commercial and business activity across the country, which boosted demand for transport and logistics vehicles.

Jeep, pickup demand remains strong

Demand for utility vehicles also remained robust throughout the fiscal year. Sales of jeeps and pickups rose 41%, reaching 50,814 units during FY2025-26, according to PAMA.

The segment continued to benefit from improving consumer confidence and sustained demand for versatile vehicles.

Motorcycles and rickshaws also recorded impressive gains during the fiscal year. PAMA data shows that sales in the segment increased by 30%, with 1.972 million motorcycles and rickshaws sold during FY2025-26.

The figures underline the continued importance of two- and three-wheelers as affordable modes of transportation across Pakistan.

Industry experts attributed the increase in vehicle sales to several factors. They said stronger purchasing power among affluent consumers, improved auto financing options and the introduction of new vehicle models encouraged buyers to return to the market.

Industry sources added that rising commercial activity also played a key role in increasing demand for trucks, buses and other commercial vehicles.

With sales improving across passenger cars, commercial vehicles and two-wheelers, Pakistan's auto industry appears to be on a stronger growth path heading into the new fiscal year.