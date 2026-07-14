The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has stepped up preparations for the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections by accelerating its election campaign.

The sources divulged on Tuesday that PML-N President Nawaz Sharif will address a large public rally in Mirpur on July 19. The party's central leadership will also attend the gathering.

PML-N to formulate election strategy during Nawaz's AJK visit

During his visit to Mirpur, Nawaz will meet the party ticket holders separately and hold consultations with them. The PML-N will also give final shape to its election strategy for the AJK polls.

All of the PML-N ticket holders have been directed to attend the public meeting in Mirpur on July 19, where Nawaz Sharif will also hold individual meetings with each candidate.