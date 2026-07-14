The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said on Tuesday that it is fully prepared to hold the local government elections in 23 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

ECP chief calls for holding timely elections

A review meeting, chaired by ECP Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, considered the matter of fixing the election date. He said that holding the local government elections on time is an important constitutional requirement.

The electoral watchdog has said that the election schedule would be announced soon in accordance with the law after consultation with the provincial government.

The ECP officials said the constitutional term of local government institutions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ended on June 19. Under the law, the commission is required to hold elections within 120 days of the expiry of the term.

Officials said the delimitation process in all 23 districts has been completed and the commission is fully prepared to conduct the elections.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief secretary said a summary for the local government elections had been sent to the provincial cabinet after the Election Commission's letter was received. He said the provincial government would provide full administrative support to the commission.

The ECP has sought a copy of the summary sent to the provincial cabinet. Another consultative meeting has also been called after 15 days to reach a final decision on the election date.