Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar commended on Tuesday the efforts of Saarc Secretary-General Golam Sarwar for promoting the regional cooperation, reaffirming the Pakistan's steadfast commitment to the Saarc process.

Dar calls for revitalising Saarc for promoting sustainable development

Golam Sarwar has called on Dar at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) in Islamabad. On this occasion, Dar has said that the Saarc should be revitalised in line with the principles of its Charter to promote regional connectivity, sustainable development and the well-being of the people of South Asia. He also highlighted the region's significant demographic and economic potential.

Secretary-general acknowledges Pakistan's support for Saarc

The Saarc secretary-general has expressed appreciation for the Pakistan's consistent support for the Saarc and its institutions. He thanked Pakistan for its constructive role in promoting the regional and global peace.

The deputy prime minister has wished the Saarc secretary-general success as the latter was on the verge of ending his tenure and conveyed his best wishes for the future.