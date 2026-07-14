A rare astronomical event will take place on Wednesday, July 15, when the Sun will be directly above the Holy Kaaba in Makkah, causing its shadow to disappear for a few moments.

According to the Jeddah Astronomical Society, the Sun will reach a 90-degree angle above the Holy Kaaba at 12:26:44 pm local time in Makkah. At that moment, the Sun and the Kaaba will be aligned on the same vertical line, leaving no visible shadow.

Phenomenon to visible in Pakistan at 2:26:44pm

In Pakistan, the phenomenon will be visible at 2:26:44 pm. The astronomers have said that the Muslims around the world can use this rare occurrence to determine the correct direction of the Qibla without a compass or other equipment.

By placing a straight stick or rod upright on a flat surface at the exact time of the alignment, the direction opposite the shadow will indicate the direction of the Holy Kaaba.

The phenomenon occurs twice a year and has traditionally been used to find the Qibla direction before the introduction of modern navigation tools. It remains one of the simplest and most accurate astronomical methods for checking the direction of prayer.