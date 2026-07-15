Bollywood star Aamir Khan has become the center of fresh controversy after his third marriage, with protests by extremist Hindu groups escalating into a public death threat.

An extremist Hindu religious leader has even announced a ₹5 crore reward for anyone who kills the actor, sparking widespread outrage and debate.

According to Indian media reports, activists associated with some extremist Hindu organizations staged protests against Aamir Khan following his recent marriage to Gauri Spirit.

During the demonstrations, protesters burned an effigy of the actor and raised strong slogans against him. They accused Aamir Khan of repeatedly marrying women from Hindu families, alleging -- without providing evidence -- that it was part of a planned agenda.

Minister criticizes Aamir Khan's personal life

The controversy intensified after Maharashtra minister Nitish Rane publicly criticised Aamir Khan's personal life and his marriages to Hindu women.

His remarks added to the growing political and social debate surrounding the actor's latest marriage.

Even before the protests subsided, extremist Hindu religious leader Jagadguru Paramhansa Acharya made a highly controversial statement, announcing a reward of ₹5 crore for anyone who kills Aamir Khan.

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According to reports, Paramhansa Acharya repeated unsubstantiated allegations against the actor and claimed that whoever carried out the killing would receive the reward, adding that he would personally bear the individual's legal expenses.

The religious leader reportedly linked his provocative remarks to Aamir Khan's marriages to Hindu women, a statement that has triggered a strong reaction across social media and in various public circles.

No official response from Aamir Khan

As of now, Aamir Khan and his team have not issued any official response to the controversy or the death threat.

It also remains unclear whether Indian police have initiated any legal proceedings or taken action over the extremist leader's statement.

Aamir Khan married his long-time friend Gauri Spirit in a simple ceremony held at his residence on July 5. Before his latest marriage, the actor was married to Reena Dutta and later to filmmaker Kiran Rao.

Actor has faced threats before

This is not the first time Aamir Khan has found himself at the center of political and religious controversy in India.

The actor has previously faced threats over various political and religious issues. However, the latest public call for violence against him has sparked a fresh debate over hate speech, public safety, and the limits of political and religious rhetoric.