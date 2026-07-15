Television host and actress Nadia Khan has come under intense criticism after a video of her reviewing Sajal Aly's performance in an ongoing drama went viral, with fans and members of Pakistan's entertainment industry accusing her of crossing the line between criticism and public mockery.

The controversy erupted after a clip from Nadia Khan's review show circulated widely on social media, showing her dramatically mimicking Sajal Aly's on-screen dialogue, including the actress's "Koi hai?" scream.

Many viewers argued that the segment was less a professional review and more an attempt to ridicule one of Pakistan's most celebrated actors.



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Fans flooded social media platforms with criticism, describing the segment as "bullying" disguised as entertainment criticism.

"This is not critique, it's straight-up bullying," many users wrote, arguing that television review programmes have increasingly shifted from constructive analysis to personal ridicule for social media engagement.

Sajal Aly, regarded as one of Pakistan's most accomplished actors, enjoys a strong international fan base and has received the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in recognition of her contributions to the entertainment industry.

The incident also prompted reactions from several members of the Pakistani entertainment fraternity, with many drawing a distinction between fair criticism and public humiliation.

Actress Maya Ali reportedly spoke against mocking fellow artists, while veteran actor Saba Faisal highlighted the importance of maintaining professionalism and avoiding gossip-driven criticism on television.

Prominent screenwriter Saima Akram Chaudhry also criticised Nadia Khan's approach in a strongly worded social media post.

"This lady desperately needs a psychiatrist. One of my heart-written scripts, they had ruined it with their extremely useless acting and now they sit and judge the acting of others. Instead of criticizing, they ridicule," she wrote.

The incident has reignited debate over ethical standards in Pakistan's entertainment journalism, with many calling for television review panels to focus on constructive criticism rather than personal attacks.

However, some social media users defended Nadia Khan, arguing that actors who work in the public eye should be open to criticism, including humorous commentary on their performances.