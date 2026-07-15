Gold prices in Pakistan rebounded on Wednesday, with the price of 24-karat gold increasing by Rs900 per tola, following a sharp decline in the previous trading session.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 24-karat gold rose to Rs425,036 per tola.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold increased by Rs771 to Rs364,399, while 10 grams of 22-karat gold climbed Rs707 to Rs334,044.

In the international market, gold prices also moved higher, gaining $9 to reach $4,026 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged in both the local and international markets.

The price of silver per tola held steady at Rs6,289, while 10 grams of silver remained at Rs5,391.

International silver prices were also unchanged at $58.10 per ounce.