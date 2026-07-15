South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun has officially ended his yearlong hiatus, making his return to the spotlight through a new campaign with Philippine lifestyle brand Bench.

The campaign marks the Queen of Tears star's first major professional engagement since his career was put on hold last year, with the announcement quickly generating excitement among fans worldwide.

Bench founder Ben Chan shared behind-the-scenes photos from the campaign on social media, showing Kim smiling, holding a bouquet of flowers and posing in a variety of outfits during the commercial shoot in South Korea.

The campaign has been widely viewed as the beginning of the Hallyu star's return to the entertainment industry.

Career paused by controversy/





Kim Soo-hyun's career was disrupted in March 2025 after allegations surfaced claiming he had dated the late actress Kim Sae-ron while she was still a minor.

The actor consistently denied the allegations, maintaining that any relationship occurred only after she had reached legal adulthood.

The controversy led several brands to suspend partnerships with the actor, while the release of his Disney+ series Knock-Off was postponed indefinitely.

Legal developments clear path for comeback





In May 2026, South Korean police reportedly concluded that the allegations against Kim Soo-hyun had been fabricated.

Following the findings, the actor filed criminal defamation complaints against individuals accused of spreading false information online.

Industry reports also suggest that legal disputes with advertisers are nearing resolution, removing another obstacle to his return.

Fans welcome Kim Soo-hyun's return





Kim Soo-hyun's comeback has received an overwhelmingly positive response from fans across social media.

Many praised the actor's resilience, while others applauded Bench for continuing its association with him despite the controversy.

Fans also commented on his appearance in the campaign, saying the actor looked healthy, confident and relaxed after more than a year away from the public eye.