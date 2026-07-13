Television host and actress Nadia Khan has criticised Sajal Aly's dialogue delivery in the hit Hum TV drama Zanjeerain, prompting mixed reactions from viewers and fans on social media.

Written by Farhat Ishtiaq, directed by Shahzad Kashmiri, and produced by Momina Duraid, Zanjeerain stars Sajal Aly, Ameer Gilani, Danyal Zafar and Sehar Hashmi in lead roles. While the drama received a modest response initially, it has steadily gained popularity and is now drawing strong viewership.

During a recent appearnce, Nadia Khan praised the drama overall but singled out one of Sajal Aly's scenes for criticism.

Referring to an escape sequence in which Sajal's character Rabia is running from danger, Nadia said the actress's dialogue delivery lacked the urgency expected in such a situation.

Mocking the performance, Nadia said Rabia repeatedly called out, "Is anyone there?" in what she described as an unusually calm tone.

"If someone was chasing you to harm you, would you politely say, 'Is anyone there?' You would be screaming, 'Help me!' or 'Save me!'" Nadia remarked.

She added that Sajal's voice did not match the intensity of the visuals, arguing that the performance felt disconnected from the high-stakes scene.

Nadia also questioned how Danyal Zafar's character was able to hear such a softly delivered call for help, joking that the scene felt more like someone quietly speaking by a riverside than trying to escape a life-threatening situation.

Her remarks quickly went viral on social media, where many fans defended Sajal Aly, accusing Nadia Khan of unfairly mocking the actress rather than offering constructive criticism.

Others, however, agreed that the scene could have been performed with greater intensity, sparking debate over the performance among drama viewers.

Despite the criticism, Zanjeerain continues to enjoy growing popularity and remains one of Hum TV's most talked-about drama serials.