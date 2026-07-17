US Vice President JD Vance has strongly denied reports alleging that senior White House advisers Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff sought to benefit financially from their roles in negotiations with Iran.

In a post on X, Vance described the allegations as "completely bogus" and defended both officials as trusted members of President Donald Trump's team.

Responding to claims circulating on social media, Vance said he had not received any message or information supporting the allegations.

"This claim is baseless. I have not received any such message," Vance said.

He also rejected suggestions that Kushner and Witkoff attempted to profit from confidential negotiations with Iran.

"To say that they were benefiting financially from the negotiations is ridiculous," he added.

Vance defends Trump's top advisers

Vance said that if he had received such claims, he would have made it clear that both Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff remain trusted members of President Trump's team.

"The idea they’re trading on insider information is absurd," Vance wrote.

He further praised the pair for their diplomatic efforts, saying no one had worked harder to promote peace and stability in the region.

Also Read: Iran sent confidential warning to JD Vance about Kushner, Witkoff: Report

"No one has worked more for peace and stability in the region than Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner," Vance said.

Social media post sparks controversy

The US vice president was responding to a post published by an X account called The Hormuz Letter, which alleged that Kushner and Witkoff had attempted to benefit financially from their involvement in negotiations with Iran.

Without providing further details, Vance dismissed the accusations outright, describing them as "completely bogus."

On Thursday, Drop Site News reported that Iran had privately warned Vance that Witkoff and Kushner were undermining US-Iran negotiations by pursuing personal financial interests. The Trump administration had categorically denied the allegation.

Citing a senior Iranian official, the report said the message was delivered through an intermediary during US-Iran negotiations held in Lake Lucerne, Switzerland, in late June.

According to the report, Tehran urged Vance to remove Witkoff and Kushner from the negotiations, alleging they were exploiting insider knowledge of diplomatic developments for financial gain and damaging the prospects of a lasting agreement.

The Iranian official also claimed Tehran had raised concerns about alleged information leaks to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and submitted documentation through mediators that it said showed individuals close to President Trump were attempting to manipulate financial markets.

The official told the publication that Iran had previously communicated similar concerns to the Trump administration through Pakistani intermediaries before the negotiations began.