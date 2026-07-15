Iran has formally declared that its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United States is no longer valid, accusing Washington of violating all of its commitments under the agreement.

The announcement comes amid renewed military escalation and an increasingly bitter exchange of rhetoric between Tehran and Washington.

Iranian leaders also vowed to defend the country's territory and maintain full control over the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz despite growing international pressure.

Iran says MoU with US has collapsed

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, announced that Tehran no longer considers itself bound by the Memorandum of Understanding signed with the United States.

"The non-implementation of one clause was enough to dismantle the entire agreement, and now the United States has violated all its commitments," Gharibabadi said.

He stressed that Iran no longer has any obligations under the MoU, saying Washington had effectively destroyed the agreement through repeated violations.

Parliament urges govt to dissolve agreement

The announcement followed growing political pressure within Iran.

Earlier, around 180 members of the Iranian parliament issued a joint statement calling on the government to formally declare the Memorandum of Understanding dissolved after the latest escalation in tensions with the United States.

According to Gharibabadi, the agreement's primary objective was to end the war and reduce hostilities both inside Iran and on other fronts, including Lebanon.

He accused the United States of violating those commitments through continued military operations and by reimposing a naval blockade on Iranian ports.

Also Read: Trump reimposes Iran blockade, threatens strikes on power plants

"The United States not only violated the agreement but completely dismantled it," he said.

He also rejected suggestions that Iran should reopen the Strait of Hormuz, describing such demands as "unreasonable."

Iran says will never seek negotiations

Gharibabadi said Tehran would not return to negotiations under current circumstances.

He insisted Iran would "never request negotiations with the United States" and warned that Washington was mistaken if it believed military pressure or an economic blockade would force Tehran back to the negotiating table.

Iran asserts full sovereignty over Hormuz

The deputy foreign minister also reaffirmed Iran's determination to exercise what he described as full sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz "no matter the costs."

According to The Hormuz Letter, Iran's position includes exercising control over the entire strategic waterway, including the section normally managed jointly with Oman.

Also Read: Iran threatens to shut more global energy routes

Tasnim News Agency quoted Gharibabadi as saying that although Oman is ordinarily one of the two countries responsible for managing the strait, Iran must control the entire passage during wartime for national security reasons.

He added that Iran currently has no commitments under the MoU regarding the Strait of Hormuz.

The latest announcement marks a significant setback to diplomatic efforts launched earlier this year.

The conflict between Iran and the United States intensified on February 28, when joint US-Israeli strikes targeted several key Iranian sites.

Iran responded by closing the Strait of Hormuz, through which approximately 20% of global oil trade normally passes.

On June 17, Washington and Tehran signed a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at ending the conflict within 60 days, restoring international shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and seeking a long-term resolution to disputes surrounding Iran's nuclear programme.

Tehran now says those objectives have been undermined by continued US actions.

Pezeshkian rejects Trump's claims

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian strongly rejected recent statements made by US President Donald Trump, who claimed Washington had destroyed much of Iran's military capability.

In a televised address, Pezeshkian questioned whether the United States had achieved any of its military objectives.

"Their rhetoric continues, but the question is—have they reached their goals on the battlefield?" he said.

He added: "The people who decided to try and tear apart our country—what have their actions ultimately achieved?"

'We will defend every inch of our homeland'

Responding to Trump's recent remarks, Pezeshkian vowed that Iran would continue defending its territory.

"We will defend every inch of our homeland with our actions," he declared during his televised speech.

Speaking later on the sidelines of a commemoration ceremony at Imam Khomeini Mosalla in Tehran, the Iranian president criticized what he described as insulting and threatening language used by the US president.

He referred to recent comments in which Trump reportedly suggested that one of Iran's islands should be captured by force.

"Our reply to the US president's rhetoric is that they can continue making these statements, but the real question is whether they have ever achieved their goals on the ground," Pezeshkian said.

He added: "Where are those who once decided to tear Iran into pieces now?"

The president insisted that Iran would continue defending every inch of its territory and said the offensive language used by Washington reflected only on those making such remarks.

In a separate statement shared on social media, Pezeshkian described southern Iran as a symbol of resistance and national sovereignty.

He said the people of the region were enduring difficult circumstances with patience and dignity, adding that the entire Iranian nation stood alongside them.

President calls for national unity

Pezeshkian concluded by emphasizing that preserving national unity was Iran's strongest response to external pressure.

"For the Iranian nation, the first step is to preserve internal unity and solidarity," he said.

He warned that any words or actions creating division within Iranian society would weaken the country's collective strength in the face of foreign threats.