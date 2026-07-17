Andy Burnham will take charge as the United Kingdom’s 59th Prime Minister on Monday after being formally confirmed as Leader of the Labour Party.

Burnham is expected to travel to Buckingham Palace, where King Charles III will invite him to form a government following the resignation of Sir Keir Starmer. He will officially assume office after meeting the King and taking over the responsibilities of prime minister.

The former mayor of Greater Manchester secured the Labour leadership with overwhelming backing from the party, paving the way for his return to frontline national politics. His appointment marks a major leadership transition as Labour seeks to rebuild public confidence and address growing economic and political challenges.

Burnham previously served in several senior Cabinet positions under former prime ministers Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, including Health Secretary, Culture Secretary and Chief Secretary to the Treasury. After unsuccessful Labour leadership bids in 2010 and 2015, he rebuilt his political career as Mayor of Greater Manchester, earning national recognition for his advocacy of regional investment, public transport reforms and greater devolution.

Widely known as the “King of the North,” Burnham gained further prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic through his defence of Greater Manchester and calls for increased financial support for local communities.

Burnham expected to boost economic growth

As the UK's premier, Burnham is expected to focus on boosting economic growth, reforming the NHS, improving public services and tackling regional inequality. He will also face the challenge of uniting the Labour Party while responding to mounting political pressure from opposition parties.

Burnham’s appointment represents one of the most significant political comebacks in recent British history and will mark the beginning of a new chapter for the Labour government when he formally takes office on Monday.