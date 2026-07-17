The Pakistan's information technology (IT) exports reached a record high in the financial year 2025-26, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)

The SBP said IT exports rose by 21% during the financial year to a record $4.6 billion. The central bank also reported a new monthly record in June 2026. IT exports stood at $416 million, up 12% from the previous month and 23% from June last year.

The experts said tax relief, government measures and a supportive business environment helped the technology sector and freelancers maintain steady growth.

IT, freelancing sectors key to steer economy towards prosperity

According to the report, Pakistani freelancers earned more than $1 billion in exports for the first time during FY2025-26. The report said the IT and freelancing sectors are making an increasingly important contribution to Pakistan's exports.