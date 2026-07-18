A major terrorist attack was averted in Wana after security forces destroyed an explosives-laden vehicle before it could be used in a suspected suicide bombing, according to security sources.

The successful operation prevented what officials described as a potentially devastating attack on civilians.

Security sources said the vehicle, packed with explosives, was intended to be used in a major terrorist attack in Wana and surrounding areas.

According to the sources, security personnel tracked the suspected vehicle for three consecutive days as part of an intelligence-based operation before taking action.

Operation away from civilian areas

Security forces waited until the vehicle had moved away from populated areas before launching the operation, ensuring the safety of local residents and minimizing the risk of civilian casualties.

The explosives-laden vehicle was then successfully destroyed before it could be used in a suicide attack, security sources said.

During the operation, one terrorist was killed while five others were injured, according to security sources. Officials said the successful strike disrupted the terrorist plot before it could be carried out.

Major disaster averted in Wana

Security sources said the timely action saved the people of Wana and nearby areas from what could have been a major disaster.

The explosives were allegedly intended for a large-scale terrorist attack, but the operation prevented militants from executing their plan.

According to security sources, the forces carried out the operation with precision, ensuring the protection of citizens' lives and property throughout the mission.

Officials said the successful operation demonstrated the professionalism of Pakistan's security forces in conducting counterterrorism operations while avoiding harm to civilians.

Security sources described the operation as further evidence that Pakistan's security forces remain "a leaden wall" against elements seeking to undermine peace and stability.

They said the successful counterterrorism operation reflects the continued resolve of the armed forces to eliminate terrorist threats and safeguard the country's citizens.