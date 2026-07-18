As AI-powered meeting transcription tools become increasingly common, some investors and entrepreneurs are pushing back against what they see as an erosion of privacy and authentic conversation.

Venture capitalist Jeremy Levine has adopted an unusual strategy to discourage unwanted recordings by changing his Zoom display name to "Jeremy Levine I do not consent to transcribing or recording."

The move, highlighted in a Wall Street Journal report, reflects growing frustration over the widespread use of AI note-taking assistants that automatically record, transcribe and summarize meetings.

Levine described the practice as "socially unacceptable behavior," arguing that constant recording discourages spontaneous and open conversations.

The rapid rise of AI-powered transcription services has made recording business meetings increasingly common, with many tools automatically generating searchable transcripts and summaries.

Another venture capitalist, Eric Bahn, told the publication he now assumes meetings with startup founders are being recorded even before recording devices or apps become visible.

The trend is also extending beyond the workplace. One startup founder said she records most of her first dates using the AI note-taking app Granola before uploading transcripts to Anthropic's Claude AI to analyze the conversation, including whether she appeared more engaging or empathetic and who spoke the most.

The growing popularity of AI transcription has also raised legal and ethical concerns, particularly around consent, privacy and compliance with recording laws in different jurisdictions.

Critics argue that constant recording could discourage honest discussions and create uncertainty over how conversations may be stored, analyzed or shared.

The Wall Street Journal report also questioned the long-term usefulness of recording virtually every interaction, suggesting that the growing volume of AI-generated transcripts could eventually become overwhelming and difficult to meaningfully review.

As AI assistants continue to evolve from simple note-taking tools into active workplace companions, businesses and users are increasingly weighing the productivity benefits against concerns over privacy, trust and digital consent.