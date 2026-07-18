Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is expected to introduce a series of display upgrades aimed at improving image quality, durability and the overall foldable experience, according to leaked specifications ahead of the company's Galaxy Unpacked event.

The premium foldable is reportedly set to retain its 8-inch OLED inner display but with a significantly higher resolution than its predecessor.

Sharper display





According to the leak, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra's foldable screen will increase its resolution from 2,184 × 1,968 pixels on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 to 2,504 × 2,256 pixels.

The higher resolution is expected to boost pixel density from around 368ppi to 422ppi, resulting in noticeably sharper text, images and documents.

Brighter screen





Samsung is also tipped to increase peak brightness from 2,600 nits on the Fold 7 to 3,000 nits, improving visibility under direct sunlight while enhancing HDR content.

The device may also support Samsung's HDR technologies, although compatibility with Eclipsa Video remains unconfirmed.

Reduced glare





Another reported improvement is the addition of an anti-reflective coating on the inner foldable display.

The coating is expected to reduce reflections and glare, making the screen easier to view outdoors and under bright indoor lighting.

Nearly invisible crease





Samsung has already confirmed its next-generation Flex Titanium hinge technology, which combines a titanium-alloy film with a titanium support plate beneath the OLED panel.

According to the company, the redesigned structure improves mechanical stiffness while reducing air gaps, potentially making the foldable crease far less noticeable than previous generations.

More durable, glass-like screen





Leaks also claim the Fold 8 Ultra will feature a 33% thicker Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) layer.

The thicker glass is expected to improve resistance to pressure and scratches while providing a smoother, more glass-like feel similar to that of conventional smartphones.

Samsung is expected to officially unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra during its Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22, where the company will confirm the final specifications, pricing and availability.