Tom Holland has described working on The Odyssey as "an epic adventure," sharing a heartfelt message with fans as Christopher Nolan's latest film premiered in cinemas on Friday.

The Spider-Man star took to Instagram to reflect on his experience filming the epic fantasy, calling it one of the most rewarding projects of his career.

"There are movies where you are challenged and fulfilled creatively and there are jobs where you meet wonderful people. The Odyssey is BOTH," Holland wrote.

"Being a part of this epic adventure has been one of the greatest pleasures of my career."

The 30-year-old actor thanked the film's cast and crew for their support throughout production.

"I couldn't be more grateful for the experience and the lessons I've learnt. Thank you to our amazing crew for going the distance, thank you to our wonderful cast for shepherding me through this whirlwind," he added.





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013)

Holland also expressed his appreciation to director Christopher Nolan and producer Emma Thomas for giving him what he called "the opportunity of a lifetime."

"Thank you to Chris and Emma for your guidance and giving me the opportunity of a lifetime. I couldn't be prouder of everyone involved," he wrote.

He concluded his message by encouraging fans to watch the film.

"The Odyssey is out now! Enjoy it on every and all formats you can and I'll see you soon."

About The Odyssey





Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey is an epic fantasy action film based on Homer's ancient Greek epic poem of the same name.

According to the film's synopsis, the story follows Odysseus as he embarks on a perilous journey home to Ithaca after the Trojan War, encountering mythical figures including the Cyclops Polyphemus, the Sirens, and Calypso.

The film features a star-studded ensemble cast, including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Samantha Morton, and Zendaya.