The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that the rain is expected in Islamabad and several upper areas tonight.

Rain expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and adjoining mountainous areas. Rain is also expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region and Islamabad on Sunday.

Some areas of north-eastern Punjab and Kashmir may also receive rainfall. The PMD said that heavy and intense rain may occur at some places during this period.

Other parts of country to remain hot

Most other parts of the country are likely to remain hot and humid tomorrow (Sunday), while severe humidity is expected in the plains. The weather forecast for the next 24 hours said Islamabad and surrounding areas will remain partly cloudy. Rain with strong winds and thunderstorms is expected in Islamabad on Sunday morning and night.

Hot and humid weather prevailed in most parts of the country today, with severe humidity recorded in plain areas.

The PMD has recorded 10mm rainfall in Shamsabad and 2mm in Chaklala areas of Rawalpindi. The highest temperatures were recorded in Dalbandin and Nokundi at 47 degrees Celsius, while Chilas recorded 45 degrees Celsius.