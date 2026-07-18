British runner Josh Kerr broke the long-standing men's mile record with a time of 3 minutes and 42.66 seconds at the Diamond League meeting in London on Saturday.

The 28-year-old runner surpassed the previous record of 3 minutes and 43.13 seconds set by Moroccan athlete Hicham El Guerrouj in Rome in 1999. Kerr then completed a lap of honour at London Stadium.

Kerr's previous best time in the mile was 3 minutes and 45.34 seconds, recorded in 2024.

The British athlete targeted the mile event at the Diamond League meeting as a major goal during a season without the Olympics or world championships.

Although the mile is not a championship event, it holds a special place in athletics history. The four-minute barrier was first broken in 1954 by British runner Roger Bannister.

Kerr won the silver medal in the 1,500 metres at the 2024 Paris Olympics.