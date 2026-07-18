FIFA has announced that the winners of Sunday's FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina will receive custom championship rings in addition to the trophy and gold medals, marking a first in the tournament's history.

The governing body said 30 bespoke rings will be awarded to members of the victorious team following the final at New York New Jersey Stadium.

Immediately after the match, the winning captain and head coach will receive temporary rings, while the final customised versions will be produced later to reflect the identity of the champions and individually fitted for each recipient.

According to FIFA, one side of the ring will feature the FIFA World Cup trophy, while the other will include details unique to the winning team.





The players' rings will be part of a limited edition of 2,026 individually numbered pieces, with the remaining 1,996 rings to be sold worldwide as officially licensed memorabilia.

Championship rings have long been a tradition across major North American sports, including the NFL, NBA, Major League Baseball and the NHL, but have never before been awarded at a FIFA tournament.

The move is seen as another example of FIFA incorporating elements of American sports culture into the expanded 2026 World Cup.

Sunday's final will also feature a halftime entertainment show, similar to those staged during the Super Bowl, while the tournament has included mandatory hydration breaks that have divided matches into four segments.

The scheduled cooling breaks, introduced during the North American summer to protect player welfare, have sparked criticism from players, coaches and fans, who argue they interrupt the flow of matches and provide additional tactical opportunities for teams.

FIFA, however, has defended the policy, maintaining that player safety remains its primary concern.

Spain and Argentina will meet in the World Cup final on Sunday, with the winners becoming the first team in FIFA history to receive championship rings alongside football's most coveted trophy.