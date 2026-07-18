Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar stressed on Saturday the urgent need for de-escalation, saying the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states must be respected.

Dar held a telephone conversation with Kuwait's Foreign Minister, Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. The deputy prime minister said that the regional peace and security should remain the highest priority.

The two foreign ministers discussed the latest developments in the region. Sheikh Jarrah expressed Kuwait's serious concern over the continued attacks on its territory. He said all sides should exercise restraint and expressed hope that the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) would be fully implemented.

The Kuwaiti foreign minister also praised Pakistan's constructive and mediatory role in promoting dialogue and regional stability.

He also stressed the importance of honouring the ceasefire commitments under the Islamabad MoU and avoiding any action that could further increase tensions.

The two leaders agreed to remain in close contact on matters of mutual interest.

China, Pakistan urge US and Iran to return to talks

Earlier on Friday, China and Pakistan jointly called on the United States and Iran to immediately halt military hostilities and return to the negotiating table, as renewed fighting in the Strait of Hormuz threatens to derail last month's ceasefire agreement and deepen instability across the Middle East.

The appeal followed a meeting between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar in Shanghai on Friday.

According to a statement issued by China's Foreign Ministry, the two leaders expressed deep concern over the worsening security situation and urged Washington and Tehran to stop the fighting.

The statement said: "China's Wang Yi and Pakistan's Ishaq Dar jointly expressed concern over the deterioration of the current situation, calling on the involved parties to immediately cease hostilities and return to dialogue."

Both ministers also called on all parties to honour their commitments and abide by the ceasefire memorandum of understanding.