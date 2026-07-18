The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) organised the Summer Camp 2026 for students from across Pakistan.

More than 4,000 students took part in the camp, with participation from students belonging to more than 18 cities across the country. Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti held a special session with students at the ISPR Summer Camp and discussed the current situation in Balochistan, challenges facing the province, and the importance of national awareness among young people.

The Balochistan chief minister listened to students’ questions and gave detailed and comprehensive replies during the session. Addressing the participants, CM Bugti said that terrorism and violence in any form could not be justified under any circumstances.

He praised the role of Pakistan’s civil and military leadership during recent global crises. “Today, due to the efforts of the prime minister and the Field Marshal, Pakistan has become a focus of attention on the global stage,” Sarfaraz Bugti said.

The Balochistan chief minister urged young people to use social media responsibly, with research and awareness.

Misleading information affects young minds: CM Bugti

He said misleading information and propaganda had become major tools affecting young minds.

At the conclusion of the discussion, the Balochistan chief minister termed Pakistan and Balochistan as inseparable parts of each other.

The session of the Balochistan chief minister with young participants at the ISPR Summer Camp marked an important step towards promoting national awareness and enhancing the abilities of young people.