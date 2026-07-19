Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha has expressed support for climate activist Sonam Wangchuk following his removal by police from his hunger strike site and subsequent hospitalisation.

The Dabangg star shared a video message on Instagram on Saturday, ahead of a planned protest march on July 20, urging demonstrators to maintain peace, unity and respect.

"I only have one request to those taking part in the march on July 20. Raise your voice, but stay the same way you are, which is your movement's biggest strength—peace, unity and respect," Sonakshi said.

She added that every citizen has the right to question authority and that peaceful protests carry greater strength.





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

"Every citizen has a right to raise their voice, to question, and when they do it without violence or hatred, just with hope, their voice becomes stronger," she said.

Calls for dialogue





The actress said those supporting Wangchuk had demonstrated that courage is not only about making noise but also about standing firm with patience and peace.

"I am with the youth, students, the Constitution and, above everything, with our country," she said.

"Just like it's your right to question, it's also your right to hope. So, it's my hope that a dialogue begins on July 20 and that every voice gets the respect it deserves. Jai Hind."

Wangchuk shifted to hospital





Sonakshi's remarks came shortly after Delhi Police shifted Wangchuk to Safdarjung Hospital on the 21st day of his indefinite hunger strike, citing deteriorating health and medical advice.

The activist has been fasting at Jantar Mantar, demanding stronger action on climate protection, environmental issues and safeguards for the Himalayan region.

Police said the transfer was carried out in accordance with medical recommendations and court directions, while Wangchuk's supporters have continued to call for dialogue over his demands.