Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Inspector General of Police Liaquat Ali Malik has ruled out any negotiations with violent anti-state elements, saying the police's responsibility is to enforce the law, not pursue political dialogue.

Addressing the security situation, Liaquat Ali Malik said political solutions should be sought through political leadership rather than law enforcement agencies.

"The job of the police is not to find a political solution. Political solutions are always found by politicians," he said.

The IG strongly condemned attacks on police personnel, saying there could be no leniency for those accused of killing officers and desecrating their bodies.

"Those who desecrate the bodies of martyred police personnel do not deserve any leniency," he said.

He also alleged that armed groups had threatened to behead security personnel and target civilians.

Referring to a recent incident, the police chief claimed that an innocent citizen travelling to attend his mother's funeral was abducted and had his legs broken.

"There is no room for any political solution with such oppressors," he said.

Liaquat Ali Malik vowed that the state would deal firmly with those responsible for violence against innocent civilians and security personnel.

"We will deal with those who torture innocent citizens with the full force of the law," he added.