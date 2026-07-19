FIFA has allocated $871 million for the 2026 World Cup, with every participating team set to receive at least $12.5 million.

According to FIFA, the national football federation of the world champions will receive $50 million, while the runners-up will be awarded $33 million. The difference between winning and losing the final will be $17 million.

The team finishing third will receive $32.5 million, while the fourth-placed side will get $30.5 million. The teams finishing from fifth to eighth place will each receive $22.5 million, while those ranked ninth to 16th will be awarded $18.5 million. The teams placed between 17th and 32nd will receive $14.5 million each.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final will see Spain face Argentina, with the winner set to lift football’s most prestigious trophy.