The Balochistan government approved on Sunday a 7% ad hoc relief allowance for the government employees.

According to an official notification, the allowance will be paid to regular employees in Basic Pay Scale (BPS) 1 to 22. The ad hoc relief allowance will take effect from July 1 2026.

The finance department has issued the notification for the 7% ad hoc relief allowance. The allowance will be paid on the basis of the running basic pay and will be subject to income tax. It will not form part of pension or gratuity calculations.

The allowance will not be payable during extraordinary leave.