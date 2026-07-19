The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has stated that the smartphone imports into Pakistan increased by 29% during the first 11 months of the current fiscal year.

The PBS reported on Sunday that the mobile phones worth over $1.747 billion were imported between July and May. The value of imported mobile phones exceeded Rs491 billion in Pakistani currency.

Meanwhile, during the same period last year, Pakistan had imported the mobile phones worth over $1.35 billion. The PBS reported that other imported telecommunications equipment was worth more than $394 million during the 11-month period.

It is pertinent to note that the value of imported telecommunications equipment stood at about Rs195 billion in Pakistani currency.