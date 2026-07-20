Cybersecurity experts are urging Instagram users to review their privacy settings, warning that simple changes can significantly improve account security and reduce exposure to data collection, spam and unwanted contact.

With online threats such as phishing, identity theft, stalking and data breaches on the rise, experts say users should take advantage of Instagram's built-in privacy tools.

Disable AI content reuse





Meta allows content from eligible public Instagram accounts to be used in certain AI-powered features.

Users who do not want their photos and videos reused should navigate to Settings → Sharing and Reuse and disable the option allowing AI features to reuse their content.

Limit off-Meta activity tracking





Instagram also tracks browsing activity outside the app through Meta technologies to personalise advertising.

Experts recommend clearing existing activity history and disabling future tracking by going to Accounts Center → Your Information and Permissions → Your Activity Off Meta Technologies.

Make your account private





Keeping an Instagram account public allows anyone to view posts, stories and send follow requests.

Switching to a private account ensures only approved followers can access shared content, helping users avoid fake profiles, bots and unwanted viewers.

Restrict direct messages





Experts also advise limiting who can send direct message requests, as spam links, scams and unsolicited messages commonly originate through Instagram's messaging system.

Users can customise message request settings to allow contact only from trusted people.

Manage story visibility and activity status





Instagram users are encouraged to use the Close Friends feature or hide stories from selected followers to better control who sees personal updates.

Experts also recommend disabling Activity Status, which prevents others from seeing when a user is online or was last active.

This option can be found under Settings and activity → Messages and story replies → Show activity status.

Cybersecurity professionals say reviewing these settings regularly can help users maintain greater control over their personal information while reducing privacy and security risks on the platform.