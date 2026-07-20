Pakistan's push toward nationwide 5G connectivity has gained momentum after the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) directed mobile operators to speed up the implementation of the country's 5G rollout plan.

The regulator has asked telecom companies to increase the number of 5G mobile towers, improve both 5G and existing 4G services, and expand network infrastructure across major cities.

According to sources, the PTA has instructed all mobile companies to expedite work on the national 5G rollout plan.

The regulator has particularly emphasized increasing the number of mobile towers in Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Quetta at the earliest to strengthen next-generation mobile connectivity.

The PTA has also directed operators to eliminate service issues affecting both 5G and standard 4G networks, ensuring users receive faster and more reliable mobile internet services.

1,000 new 5G towers

Sources said mobile companies have so far installed a combined total of 345 active 5G mobile towers across Pakistan.

Under the latest directives, each mobile operator will be required to install 1,000 new 5G towers within one year to significantly expand network coverage.

Telecom companies have also assured the PTA that they will migrate most of their existing mobile tower infrastructure to 5G technology by August 14, according to sources.

Karachi to receive greater focus

The PTA has instructed telecom companies to give special attention to Karachi, where network expansion has become a priority.

The directive comes after the National Assembly Standing Committee raised concerns over the comparatively lower number of mobile towers in Karachi than in Islamabad and Lahore.

Following the committee's observations, the PTA instructed operators to accelerate infrastructure development in the country's largest city.

Islamabad leads in 5G tower deployment

According to the latest figures, Islamabad currently has the highest number of active 5G towers in Pakistan, with 79 towers. Lahore ranks second with 69 active 5G towers, while Karachi also has 69 towers.

Other cities with active 5G infrastructure include:

Faisalabad: 32 towers

Multan: 28 towers

Peshawar: 25 towers

Rawalpindi: 17 towers

Quetta: 14 towers

Gujranwala: 7 towers

Meanwhile:

Abbottabad, Hyderabad and Sialkot each have 3 active 5G towers.

Kohat, Mardan, Sahiwal, Sukkur and Swabi each have 2 towers.

Attock, Jhelum, Kasur, Rahim Yar Khan and Sheikhupura each have 1 active 5G tower.

Telecom companies highlight rollout challenge

According to sources, mobile operators informed the PTA that the pace of 5G deployment will increase further once the write-off issue affecting the sector is resolved.

The companies expressed confidence that resolving the outstanding matter would help accelerate infrastructure development and support the nationwide expansion of 5G services.

The PTA's latest directives reflect the government's renewed focus on expanding high-speed mobile connectivity across Pakistan.

With telecom companies now tasked with installing thousands of additional towers and upgrading existing infrastructure, consumers can expect broader 5G availability and improvements in overall mobile network performance in the coming months.