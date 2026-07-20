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Flash floods kill 20 in Afghanistan, over 100 missingTrump warns Iran of more US strikes if American troops are killedBurnham unveils first cabinet after becoming UK prime ministerApple raises subscription prices as iPhone 18 price hike loomsAirPods-sized ‘mini lab’ detects HIV, cancer markers in 10 minutesIranian interior minister arrives in Pakistan for high-level talksField Marshal Munir, Anita Anand discuss bilateral ties and regional stabilityHouthis declare maritime embargo on Saudi ArabiaSaudi Arabia launches multiple-entry Umrah visaGovt again considers work-from-home policy

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