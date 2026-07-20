Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has sparked concern among fans after videos from his latest public appearance went viral on social media.

The 60-year-old actor attended the inauguration of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) Data Collection and Verification Support Centre (IT Server Room) in Mumbai on Friday as part of a welfare initiative.

Soon after footage from the event surfaced online, many social media users commented on Khan's noticeably lean appearance, with some speculating about his health.

One fan wrote, "He looks sick... God bless you," while another commented, "He is looking sick with some health issue, I guess."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arati Sawant (@aratisawant22)

Others attributed the change to age, with one user writing, "Our childhood hero has become old now," while another remarked that the actor appeared to have aged suddenly.

Despite the online discussion, Salman Khan has not publicly addressed the speculation, and there has been no official confirmation of any health issues.

For the event, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star wore a light olive-green button-down shirt and sported a rugged yet clean-shaven look.

Upcoming projects





On the professional front, Salman Khan is awaiting the release of his patriotic war drama Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, formerly titled Battle of Galwan.

The film was initially expected to release in 2026 but is now reportedly scheduled for 2027 following extensive reshoots.

The actor is also set to star alongside Nayanthara in director Vamshi Paidipally's upcoming film, tentatively titled SVC63, which is targeting an Eid 2027 release.