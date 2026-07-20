Veteran Pakistani actress Hina Dilpazeer has shared heartfelt advice for single parents, encouraging them to embrace their circumstances with faith rather than dwelling on self-pity.

Appearing on a show, the Bulbulay and Quddusi Sahab Ki Bewah star spoke candidly about her personal journey after divorcing at the age of 24.

Dilpazeer said she was never opposed to marrying again but believes that life unfolds according to destiny.

She described the home as a sacred institution but acknowledged that when two people can no longer live together peacefully, it is better to separate with mutual respect.

The actress said not everyone is destined to have a conventional family, and people should accept life's realities with grace.

Message for single parents





Drawing from her own experience as a single mother, Dilpazeer urged parents raising children alone not to fall into self-pity.

She said that if Allah places someone in a particular situation, they should accept it with dignity and trust that He will guide and support them through every challenge.

Dilpazeer successfully raised her son as a single parent, and he is now happily married.

She encouraged other single parents to remain hopeful, focus on raising their children with love and resilience, and have faith that difficult times eventually pass.