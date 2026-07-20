Hamas has announced the appointment of Khalil al-Hayya as the new head of its political bureau, succeeding Yahya Sinwar, who was killed by the Israeli military in Gaza in October 2024.

The Palestinian group confirmed the leadership change in a statement, saying al-Hayya had been chosen to head its political leadership.

Al-Hayya has emerged as one of Hamas's most prominent figures following the deaths of several senior leaders over the past year, including former political chief Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed in Tehran, Yahya Sinwar in Gaza, and military commander Mohammed Deif.

Born in the Gaza Strip in 1960, al-Hayya has been a member of Hamas since the movement was founded in 1987.

He has long served as a senior political official within the group and has played a key role in its leadership during the ongoing conflict in Gaza.