Pakistan has once again stepped up the efforts to reduce the growing tensions between the United States and Iran through mediation.

The sources said on Sunday that Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand is expected to arrive in Islamabad on July 20 to discuss the latest situation between the United States and Iran.

The talks between the Pakistani leadership and the Canadian foreign minister are expected to focus on the importance of restoring peace through the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Dar, Canadian FM expected to hold talks on regional tensions

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Anita Anand will hold formal talks tomorrow (Monday). Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other national leaders are also expected to meet the Canadian foreign minister.

Apart from the regional tensions, Pakistan and Canada are expected to discuss bilateral economic relations and mutual trade. Pakistan is also expected to discuss Canadian cooperation in the social sector with the visiting foreign minister.

In a separate development, Dar on Saturday stressed the urgent need for de-escalation, saying the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states must be respected.

'Regional peace should remain highest priority'

Dar held a telephone conversation with Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. The deputy prime minister said regional peace and security should remain the highest priority.

The two foreign ministers discussed the latest developments in the region. Sheikh Jarrah expressed Kuwait’s serious concern over continued attacks on its territory. He said all sides should exercise restraint and expressed hope that the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) would be fully implemented.

The Kuwaiti foreign minister also praised Pakistan’s constructive and mediatory role in promoting dialogue and regional stability.

He stressed the importance of honouring ceasefire commitments under the Islamabad MoU and avoiding any action that could further increase tensions.

The two leaders agreed to remain in close contact on matters of mutual interest.