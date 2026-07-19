Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry said on Sunday that no leniency will be shown to those who try to harm Pakistan’s stability.

In a video message, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader has said that the Pakistan’s victory despite the India-Israel alliance had raised the pride of every Muslim. He added that Pakistan remains a target of Israel.

Taking a jibe at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Chaudhry said the PTI and his family had been declared as anti-Pakistan proxies. He added that their target was not only the Pakistan Army or state security institutions, but the entire country.

Ministers slam Noreen Niazi's statement

Chaudhry said that the Noreen Niazi’s statement was part of a planned effort and legal action had been started over it. He said she would have to explain why such a statement was made. He added that repeated mistakes could not be termed as unintentional, saying that PTI founder Imran Khan’s other sister had also made similar remarks.

Talal Chaudhry said that Imran Khan’s aim was to weaken Pakistan. He alleged that Imran Khan was used as a proxy and was provided support and resources. He said that Imran Khan's family was playing the role of proxies against Pakistan and their politics showed a desire to harm the country.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said the US President had mentioned the downing of Indian fighter aircraft several times. He said Noreen Niazi’s statement deserved the strongest condemnation. He added that Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos had surprised the world, terming her remarks about Marka-e-Haq as regrettable.